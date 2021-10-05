AP: TDP accuses ruling YSRCP of grabbing land from poor farmers

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Tuesday expressed concern that the families of farmers are becoming “victims of attacks, harassment and land grabbers” almost daily in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh claimed that at least one farmer is coming on to the roads every day to tell people about the injustice done to their families.

The former AP IT minister said that followers of ministers from the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have planned to grab lands of farmer Vema Reddy at Rajupalem village in Hindupur assembly constituency in Anantapur district. The gangsters used JCBs to dig up and breach the farmer’s lands, Lokesh alleged.

In a statement, Nara Lokesh slammed the gangs for diverting canal water through farmer Vema Reddy’s lands and claimed that state government officials are not taking any action despite several complaints made to them.

“Videos are available as evidence of how the YSRCP leaders are causing untold misery to the farmer’s family. As part of the conspiracy to grab the lands, they are breaching its bunds and submerging them in water. Action should be initiated against the guilty before they would do greater injustice,” he said.

Blaming AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, Lokesh said that the alleged injustice was taking place just because some officials were are convinced with the YSRCP leaders. He alleged that officials are tampering with records and creating fake documents. The miscreants are conspiring to snatch away the lands of others everywhere.

He further condemned the “non-stop attacks on Dalits”, and said the YSRCP leaders and volunteers jointly attacked a Sarpanch at Kondapuram village in Nellore district. The sarpanch was targeted and victimised just because he did not approve the move of YSRCP leaders to use false documents to carry out illegal activities regarding the cooperative joint farming society there, Lokesh alleged.