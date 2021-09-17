AP: TDP accuses YSRCP of attacking Naidu’s home with ‘stones and sticks’

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Friday condemned the ‘stones and sticks’ attack by ruling YSRCP leaders on the residence of TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu at Undavalli.

The TDP accused incumbent chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of turning Andhra Pradesh into ‘Afghanistan’ as they accuse the ruling YSRCP goondas of behaving like the insurgent group Taliban.

In a statement here, TDP state president K. Atchannaidu termed the attack as ‘atrocious and brazen’ and claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging such attacks on opposition leaders by keeping the police under his iron grip.

“The factionist regime has destroyed the whole state in every way possible in the past two and half years. Was it a crime to raise a voice against the misdeeds of the government? How can the ruling party leaders attack everyone just for questioning about people’s problems?” questioned Atchannaidu.

Atchannaidu further demanded that the AP police immediately arrest YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh for masterminding and leading the latest attack on Naidu’s house.

“The TDP would take up a state-wide agitation if action was not taken against the goondas responsible for the stone pelting at the former chief minister’s house. The YSRCP goondas had physically attacked and pelted stones on the TDP activists and leaders who tried to prevent them from storming into the residence,” he further said.

The TDP leaders called the act a murder of democracy. The police, TDP alleges were just watching the attack like silent spectators and made no attempts to stop the YSRCP MLA and others. Instead, the police are alleged to have manhandled TDP leaders, who claim to be the victims of the attack.