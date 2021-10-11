AP: TDP blames government over Jagananna housing scam

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and former ministers KS Jawahar and Peethala Sujatha on Monday accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of conspiring to stall its own housing program for the poor beneficiaries by getting court cases filed by some unscrupulous elements.

The two leaders were critical of the ruling party stating “the government tried to obstruct its own programs. It was clear that the Jaganmohan Reddy regime was unable and unwilling to spend public money on housing. One Podili Siva Murali filed a court case against this program under the direction of CM’s Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.”

The TDP leaders were of the view that the government has resorted to ignorance regarding the “Jagananna housing”, adding that “there were photos available showing Podili Murali hugging CM Jaganmohan Reddy. However, Sajjala was feigning ignorance about it in his usual inimitable style.”

They alleged, “Podili Murali was an active member of the YSRCP which was why Jaganmohan Reddy gave a warm embrace to him. However, Sajjala was shamelessly saying that their party had nothing to do with Murali’s court case.”

Speaking at a press conference at Amaravati on Monday, Jawahar expressed his dismay over the YSRCP leaders, who, he alleged, were running lots of misinformation campaigns in order to divert the attention of the people from its evident failures.

He added that new propaganda of lies began that the Jagan rule has earmarked Rs. 30,000 crore for basic amenities in Jagananna colonies and already Rs. 10,000 crore has been spent. He said the fact was that in 2021-22, the state allocated Rs. 5,661 crore of which only Rs. 4,000 crore was given towards AP share to PMAY houses. “Just Rs. 1,000 crore was allocated for basic amenities,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the government, Jawahar mentioned, “Central government released Rs. 3,700 core for first phase houses in Jagananna colonies. Of this, over Rs. 2,000 crore was not paid to the beneficiaries and it was diverted by the Jagan rule for some other purpose.” He further added that as a result, the beneficiaries have been bringing a lot of pressure on the government for payments. Also, the deadline was fast approaching for 3.25 lakh families who opted for the houses constructed by the government by October 25 this year, he said.