AP: TDP decries arrests of protesting employees

Hyderabad: TDP State President K Atchannaidu on Thursday condemned the YSRCP Government for resorting to arrests of the employees when they were peacefully holding protest demonstrations against the unjust ‘Pay Reverse Commission’, as he termed it.

Atchannaidu said that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy came to power by making lots of promises to the employees but after winning the election, he started playing with their lives and careers. “How can the employees be arrested when they were agitating for their rights?” he asked.

In a statement at Amaravati, the TDP leader deplored that the government’s illogical policies and said that they have caused such a pitiable situation that the teachers came on to the roads instead of taking care of students’ future in the classrooms. “Jagan Reddy has totally damaged the image of Andhra Pradesh by eliminating all scope for development and putting it in the path of retrogression and backwardness,” he remarked.

Atchannaidu said that the Jagan regime would be the only government in the entire country that had issued GOs that reduced salaries and sought dues of arrears in reverse from the employees.

The TDP leader expressed surprise that the government was making false arrests and giving notices to employees instead of solving their problems. “The teachers risked their lives to save the lives of Covid patients along with revenue, police, municipal and health staff during the pandemic time. But now, the CM was going totally against their wishes and well being,” he said.

Atchannaidu said that like in the case of all other sections, the Jagan regime was also harassing and humiliating the teachers at every step. “All dissenting voices are being persecuted. Teachers are forced to sell harmful cheap liquor for the sake of increasing revenue. In the name of Nadu Nedu, schools were run even during the Covid time that led to the death of hundreds of teachers,” he remarked.

The TDP leader slammed the Chief Minister for not fulfilling even one promise to the employees in the past three years of his revenge taking regime. “With false promises and utter lies, the government gave an empty hand to them. Jagan Reddy made repeated promises to regularize the contract employees. At long last, their agitation took a final shape now,” he said.

Atchannaidu asserted that the TDP would extend all support to the cause of the employees’ agitation for a better deal in the PRC. “All sections of the employees should come on to a common platform and put up a united fight against this unjust and betrayal regime,” he added.