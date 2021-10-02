AP: TDP leader Nara Lokesh calls out YSRCP over attacks on Dalits

Amravati: Telegu Desam Party National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh lashed out on the YSR Congress Party over attacks on Dalits in Srikakulam.

On Saturday the TDP leader expressed his concerns over Dalits facing atrocities in Andhra Pradesh on Gandhi Jayanti. He claimed that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take any action to curb the violence against Dalits.

The TDP leader was of the view that the attacks on weaker sections of the society have increased of late, in the latest incident YSRCP leaders attacked 5 people in Sunkaripeta village in Burja mandal using rocks to attack 5 people, who were left bleeding.

Speaking of the attacks Lokesh said, “The YSRCP regime had once again proved its point that the weaker sections and backward classes had no right to live a safe and dignified life. The injured Dalits should be given proper medical treatment. The Government should instill a sense of confidence and trust in them. The culprits responsible for the Sunkaripeta attack should be brought to book.”

He stated that “the ruling party’s oppressive tactics are now a cause of concern for all sections of the society in the state, adding that the security officials were not doing enough to prevent the attacks on the Dalits.”

Lokesh took a dig at the police officials for not performing their duties, stating that they have been dancing to the tunes of their political bosses.” “The Chief Minister remained silent as atrocities on Dalits continued, the same section of people whose votes brought him in power,” said Lokesh

Speaking to the media Lokesh recalled how the chief minister held Padayatras across the state, promising jobs to people from the weaker sections. “However, he forgot all those promises after coming to power” he stated.

The TDP leader stressed on the need for an “egalitarian society”, adding that everybody should strive to achieve the ideals of Gandhi. “The dreams of the Father of Nation could be achieved only when the democratically elected rulers would remain committed to the well being of the people. The Mahatma had dreamt of a well-developed country that would be devoid of drugs and narcotics products.”

Lokesh called for a thorough introspection on the part of everyone to recall the ideals of Gandhi on his jayanthi day celebrations. The people should introspect whether it would be possible to build a progressive society by giving power to the corrupt elements. The true aspirations of the people would materialise only if they would truly follow the teachings of the Great Soul. It was in the hands of the public to elect such leaders who would work towards achieving the Gandhian ideals.” He added