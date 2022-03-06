AP: TDP leader Sambasiva Rao slams YSRCP for disobeying HC order

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao on Sunday slammed the YSR Congress Party for disobeying the High Court order regarding the capital issue.

Rao sought an explanation from the YSRCP leaders as to why it was wrong for the farmers to prostrate in front of the Goddess of Justice. The Parchur MLA went on to advise the YSRCP leaders to focus on the decentralisation of development, and to give up the pursuit of three separate capitals.

Rao alleged that the farmers had laid their lives for the construction of the new capital. He then stressed that the farmers literally laid the foundation stone for the Amaravati Capital.

But, the YSRCP was trying to make a mockery of the farmers’ sacrifice. Apparently, the court verdict is a bitter pill to swallow for the government which is committing atrocities in the name of trifurcation. “They have hurled all sorts of abuses on the farmers,” he lamented.

The TDP MLA recalled how the YSRCP termed ‘graphics’ though the Chandrababu regime spent Rs. 15,000 Cr to complete several works in Amaravati Capital.

“In the past three years, the Jagan regime laid thousands of crores spent on Capital waste with total disregard for public funds,” he remarked

He further alleged that while the people of AP were pleading for development, industries and jobs, the government did not initiate one single project to meet their aspirations.

“By destroying even the existing opportunities, the ruling party had put severe difficulties to all sections of people,” said Rao. He further said it was false propaganda to say Rs. 1 Lakh Crore would be required to complete Amaravati.

The TDP MLA pointed out that the Amaravati master plan itself provided for the generation of necessary revenue out of the Capital City for its completion. The court judgement clearly said how much public funds were spent on Capital during the TDP regime.

“The Amaravati women, elderly people and even children were put to hardships. The CM would pay a heavy price for causing so much pain to the farmers,” he alleged.