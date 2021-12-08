AP: TDP slams ruling YSRCP’s ‘false claims’ on the OTS scheme

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party national spokesperson GV Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the YSRCP government provide free registrations to the poor beneficiaries of housing schemes without resorting to ‘forced OTS collections’.

GV Reddy advised the ruling party MLAs and ministers to prove their commitment to the poor people instead of launching a misinformation campaign against the TDP. “The government is unable to take up development activities to create wealth. It started a single point agenda of making huge collections from the poorer sections,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at Amaravati, the TDP leader said that in 2020 itself, the Jagan government brought the GO No 10 and collected over Rs. 10,000 crores from the realtors in the name of regularization of the layouts. “The ruling party leaders should explain to the people what they had done with that amount. Now, another massive fraud was started on the poor beneficiaries for houses that have been constructed since 1983,” he remarked.

GV Reddy also deplored the latest move to collect 5 percent land from layouts would only impose a big burden on the middle class and poor families. “The government is asking for 5 percent land within the layouts or land equal to that within kilometres radius or equivalent cash. This plan made it clear that the sole priority of the YSRCP regime was to collect land or money regardless of its impact on the lives of the people,” he added.

He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had seen how even the funds given under the 15th Finance Commission were diverted in the State. “The YSRCP Government has been diverting funds from all important and people-centric programmes. Not a single development activity was taken up and not a single project was completed. However, the State got stuck in a deepening debt crisis in the face of thousands of crores of loans that were taken and diverted,” he added.

The TDP leader called it a ‘moral bankruptcy’ on the part of the ruling YSRCP leaders to say that the TDP was creating hurdles when the government was providing property ownership rights to the poor beneficiaries. When the ruling party was really committed, it should have provided these rights free of cost without collecting a single rupee in the name of OTS.