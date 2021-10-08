AP: TDP spokesperson lauds NIA takeover of Mundra Port investigation

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram on Thursday hailed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the investigation into the Mundra port heroin case in which the Andhra Pradesh-based firm named Aashi trading company was involved.

“All facts would come out if the NIA would arrest the YSR Congress Party’s MLA Kakinana Town MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy and his follower Alisha in the case,” said Pattabhi Ram.

The TDP spokesperson further mentioned the people who were arrested earlier saying, “Machavaram Sudhakar and others, who were already arrested, had clear links with the MLA and Alisha. The NIA should also focus on the drug mafia activities of Y.S. Anil Reddy and Y.S. Sunil Reddy in the African countries.”

Ram also alleged that YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy had links with the drug mafia. Pattabhi also stated that the TDP will fight to unearth the drug rackets operating from Kakinada port. “Dwarampudi would not be able to do anything. YSRCP has become a safe haven for all sorts of mafia persons like Chandrasekhara Reddy,” the TDP leader stated.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is “working closely with the drug mafia” to supply cheap liquor in the state, which has led to an increased number of deaths especially among the poor. “The TDP leaders are not afraid of the threats from the ruling party goons. Chandrasekhara Reddy has got the credit for turning the tourist friendly and peaceful East Godavari district into a den of drug mafia,” Pattabhi Ram stated.