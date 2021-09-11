AP: TDP to hold 5-day protest against ‘anti-farmer’ policies of CM Jagan

Hyderabad: Telugu Desham Party (TDP) announced that the party will be organising state-wide protests for five consecutive days from September 13 to 17 against the “anti-farmer” policies pursued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

TDP state president, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, stated that these protests would be held in the name of ‘Rythu Kosam – Telugu Desam’ to pressurize the government to rescue the farmers from the deepening crisis. Atchannaidu also appealed to all the TDP leaders and activists all over the state to participate in these protests and make them a success.

In a statement, the TDP leader also stressed on the need to “expose the betrayals and injustice” being done by the YSRCP regime to the farmers ever since it came to power in the state.

“The farmers were incurring losses and getting stuck in debts following withdrawal of all sorts of agricultural subsidies and benefits,” he stated, adding that a raw deal was meted out even in the supply of fertilizer and seed.