AP: TDP will go to court if baseless charges doesn’t stop, MLA warns govt

Amaravati: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Telugu Desam Party MLA Payyavula Keshav attacked the state government for leveling baseless charges with regard to the skill development project. He said his party is ready to take the legal route.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) had earlier alleged that funds for the Skill Development project were being deposited into the accounts of TDP leaders

Talking to media persons through Zoom on Wednesday, Keshav said, “I would like to ask the CID to give details of their accused TDP leaders. The Skill Development project which was introduced by the TDP government for the bright future of young people of Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed by the current state government.”

“When TDP was in power, it along with six other state governments entered into an MoU with the conglomerate corporation Siemens. Are you telling em that the chief minister of all these six states are involved in corruption charges?” Keshav questioned.

Mentioning a report that stated the chairman of Siemens Suman Bose had benefited some politicians Keshav challenged how is Chandrababu Naidu related to it.

Keshav warned the state government that if the baseless charges continue, the latter has to pay a heavy price.

He further alleged that the Skill Development project issue is just a diversion from the ongoing investigation into the murder of Vivekananda Reddy (paternal uncle of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy).

“The Chief Minister is now worried as their MP Avinash Reddy was summoned by the CBI. Hence they have created baseless charges against the TDP to divert public and media attention,” Keshav alleged.