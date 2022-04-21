AP: TDP’s membership recruitment drive goes ‘paperless’

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched the party’s digital and paperless membership drive aimed at taking enrollment closer to supporters in the two Telugu states and abroad.

Naidu said from now on, activists would not need anybody’s help and they can straightaway get membership through WhatsApp, Telegram, and ‘Mana TDP app’. Digital members cards would help activists to access all-round services of the party without any hassle, he said.

The TDP chief asserted that the Telugu Desam Party has always been identified with technology upgradation and integration with public life. “The TDP has over 70 lakh committed members. Once the membership drive was launched, over 8,768 hits were registered in just one second. This showed the zeal and enthusiasm among the activists,” he said.

Naidu said the TDP would always look at its members as a family by giving them political, financial, educational and health empowerment at every step. Over Rs. 100 crore of accident insurance was paid to the families of over 4,844 activists who died in accidents. About 2,750 children were given educational opportunities.

The TDP chief gave a call to all like-minded people to join the party to help in the ‘reconstruction of the AP State’ and said that even neutral people not having any political affiliations can extend their support.

All four members of Abdul Salaam family committed suicide by falling under a running train due to harassment under this regime. Abdul Salaam thought nobody was there to save him and his family tragedy was horrifying,” said Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that educated youth have benefited greatly from the TDP’s progressive policies. Such persons, who were well off now, can make donations to the party so that it would take forward its legacy of development and welfare, he said.