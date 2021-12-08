AP: Tirumala employees protest against management’s apathy

Hyderabad: The employees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have been protesting for the last two weeks in front of the administrative office. The protestors claim that they were dissatisfied as the management was indifferent to their plight.

The TTD contract employees are protesting against the management’s decision to get them into a newly-formed corporation. As reported by the Hindu, The Facility Management Services (FMS) are also demanding the implementation of a time scale.

According to the TTD, Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation brings all the outsourced employees working under different societies and agencies under one roof and asks for payments on the basis of Time scale with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

On Tuesday, the 11th day of the protest, the FMS workers offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara, seeking his intervention to compensate for their unfinished issues.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state vice-president Ajay Kumar appealed to the TTD to stop bullying or bothering the workers and look at the issues from a humane angle. Also, he recalled the Apex court directive on “Equal pay for equal work”.