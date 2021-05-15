AP to hold SSC exams from June 7

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to hold the tenth class exams from June 7 of the next month. This was revealed by state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking to Media persons he said that the steps initiated by the chief minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the prevention of Covid 19 virus were yielding desired results. He made it clear that their objective behind holding the exams was to ensure a bright future to the students of the state .

He asked all the tenth class students to prepare for the exams as per the schedule released by them. He said that they would take decisions on the basis of the Covid virus status in the state

