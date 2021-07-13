AP to provide 25,000 electric vehicles for state govt employees

Hyderabad: In a bid to go all electric, the Andhra Pradesh government today inked an agreement with the union government to provide 25,000 electric two-wheelers in the state. These electric vehicles will be provided to AP employees and the number of vehicles may increase as per requirements.

The agreement was signed between Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a government of India company under the Ministry of Power, and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP).

Congratulating NREDCAP and CESL on the agreement, Andhra Pradesh’s Energy Minister, Shri Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said: “We have been effectively providing affordable and clean power and a fillip to e-mobility will make a further push towards clean energy adoption. Electric 2-wheelers for government employees will boost energy and financial savings and we hope more and more people will also make a shift to EVs.”

Under the agreement CESL and NREDCAP will work to aggregate demand, deploy electric vehicles, and build charging infrastructure. CESL will devise a suitable payment security mechanism, which will be facilitated by NREDCAP, said a press release from the AP government on Tuesday.

Srikant Nagulapalli, chairman of NREDCAP said: “We will encourage all government employees including cooperative societies, public sector undertakings, village, ward secretariat staff and others to opt for EVs. A bigger fleet of EVs in the government will encourage greater uptake among the masses.”

The electric two-wheelers will be provided on a monthly lease inclusive of a comprehensive insurance that will be deducted as EMI from the volunteering government employee’s account. The electric vehicles will carry a standard warranty of three years against any manufacturing defect. Batteries too will carry warranty till 3 years or 60,000 kms whichever is earlier, the release added.