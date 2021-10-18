AP to provide jobs to kin of govt employees who died of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has instructed concerned officials to provide jobs to the family members of government employees who died of COVID-19 on compassionate grounds. Reddy directed officials to immediately provide the jobs and to also complete the process by November 30.

On Monday, Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review meeting on control of COVID-19, vaccination, health hubs, recruitment of staff in health centres and government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh (AP). During the review, the AP chief minister directed officials to also ensure that all government hospitals have sufficient staff as per national standards, “without any compromise”. He instructed concerned authorities to focus on the construction of 176 Public Health Centres (PHCs), about which they informed the chief minister that works will start by January 2022, and will be completed within nine months.

The AP chief minister was also told that a job calendar has been prepared based on the vacancies identified in various hospitals and that the government is set to issue job notifications on October 20. “Similarly, the selection process of all those posts notified under DME will be completed by December 5. In regard to APVVP, the notifications will be issued between October 20-23 and complete the selection process by December 25,” said a press release from Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office.

As far as COVID-19 cases are concerned in AP, officials informed the chief minister that there are 6034 active cases across the state as of now, and that the recovery rate is 99.01 percent. Similarly, the positivity rate for COVID-19. tests in AP is 1.36 percent. According to the CMO release, there are zero active cases registered in 12,833 village secretariats of AP. Moreover, 91.28 percent of COVID-10 patients in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 69.62 percent are availing treatment in private hospitals under Arogyasri as well.

More importantly, anticipating a third wave of COVID-19, officials also informed the AP chief minister that 27,311 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available. The state government is also setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals, which would be made available by the end of October, officials told chief minister Jagan. They also informed him that 3,00,38,454 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine of which 1,33,80,259 have received a single dose while 1,66,58,195 have been administered with two doses.

So far, 4,66,96,649 doses of vaccine have been utilised in AP.