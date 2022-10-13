AP: US Consul General calls on CM Jagan, lauds state GDP growth

Amaravati: Consul General of USA Jennifer Larson called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amravati on Wednesday.

Special Chief Secretary to the CM, Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Secretary Dr M. Hari Krishna and officers of the Consul General also participated in the interaction.

Jennifer Larson, who is on her first visit to AP after assuming her new responsibility, lauded the CM for adopting best practices in dealing with the Covid pandemic despite the financial crunch the state faced. She also appreciated him for standing number one in GDP growth rate.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated the working style of American Corner at Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister told her, “Our government has been giving high priority to education, medical and agricultural sectors.”

He also appealed to her to encourage investments in the state. He promised to extend all necessary support for those seeking to invest.