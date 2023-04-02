AP Waqf Board requests TS to handover their property records

Hyderabad: Office bearers of the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board today called on the Chairman of Telangana State Waqf Board, Mohammed Masihullah Khan, and requested him to hand over the Waqf records of the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Executive Officer Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board Mr. L. Q. Abdul Qadir along with other officials reached Haj House in Hyderabad and met Chairman Waqf Board as well as Chief Executive Officer Mr. Syed Khwaja Moinuddin and requested them to hand over the records of Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board as per the principles and also to complete the matter of distribution of assets of Waqf Board.

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs had issued a gazette to complete the process of distributing records of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the decision taken by the Waqf Board to hand over the records of the state of Andhra Pradesh contained in the sealed Waqf Records section on the oral instructions of the Telangana government, the records of the properties of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board could not be handed over, while the Telangana State Minority Welfare Department issued a memo in this regard. Orders were also issued to hand over records of the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board but no action was taken.

It is said that due to the sealing of the record section of the Telangana State Waqf Board, not only the cases going on in the courts of Telangana are being affected but also in the cases of waqf properties in the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board, Shri L.Q. Abdul Qadir apprised The Chairman, Telangana Waqf Board, Mr. Mohammed Masihullah Khan of the long-pending issues related to the division of the Board and requested him to cooperate in the protection of 65,000 acres of disputed properties of the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board through early completion of these matters.

Masihullah Khan said that he respects the unanimous decision to split the Waqf Board. However, he requested for a written communication by the Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board about the rules and regulations attached to the distribution Waqf Board so that possible steps will be taken for the handing over of the records instantly.