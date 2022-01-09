AP: YSRCP celebrates 3 years of YS Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Hyderabad: YSRCP leaders on Sunday celebrated the completion of three years of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ that was instrumental in bringing the party into power. They recalled moments from the rally and also the promises made and now fulfilled by then opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the yatra.

It was three years back on January 9, 2019 that the Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and it culminated at Ichchapuram which spanned about 3,468 km. It began from YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya on November 6, 2017 covering 134 Assembly segments, 2516 villages across 13 districts of the state in a space of 341 days.

He addressed a total of 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings during the yatra in which he mostly spoke about the failures of the Telugu Desam Party’s rule and promised people to end their ‘hardships’ upon forming the government.

Marking the occasion, Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas said the Chief Minister addressed a party gathering at Amaravati and said that the CM Jagan has created a world record with his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, which witnessed the plight of every section in society.

“After witnessing their plight, he took administration to the village level and welfare to the doorstep of every beneficiary and provided transparent governance with zero corruption,” he said.

Senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said that chief minister YS Jagan embarked on this padayatra three years ago, meeting lakhs of people across the state and came with just a two-page manifesto.

“Soon after forming the government, he fulfilled 95 percent of his promises listed in the manifesto and stood by the people in every possible way, even delivering welfare schemes during the pandemic crisis,” he added.

MLC L Appi Reddy along with members who took part in padayatra and other leaders were present at the event.