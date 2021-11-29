AP: YSRCP government attempts to create 26 new districts

Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly planning to create new districts without violating the centre’s order to not change the demographic composition until the 2021 census.

The population census is likely to be concluded in 2024. Hence the state government is seeking alternative methods to carve out new districts. The move is reportedly planned to secure additional funds from the centre. The plan to create new districts out of the existing ones that were drawn just before the Center prohibited the alteration of boundaries.

The creation of new districts was deliberated at the parliamentary party meeting of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, chaired the meeting and took stock of the progress in the district bifurcation process. Jagan also urged the YSRCP MPs to take up the issue with the union home ministry, to seek exemption from the temporary ban.

According to a report by the Times of India, the YSRCP chief further asked the MPs to press the issue with officials from the Home ministry. Three committees have been formed to initiate the district reorganisation procedure, the state also needs to have a public hearing over the proposed idea.

The state government awaits a nod from the centre. Following the public hearing, a draft gazette will be issued by the state, which will be sent to the Union government for the ratification of the final gazette notification.

It is to be noted that the Union government had planned to conduct the population census from April 2020 till September 2020. The enumeration was supposed to begin on February 9, 2021, however, the census proceedings could not be conducted due to the spread of COVID-19.