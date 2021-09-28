AP: YSRCP grants Badwel by-poll ticket to deceased MLA’s spouse

Amaravati: The Central Election Commission (CEC) released the schedule for by-elections for Badvel in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and announced that the by-elections for the Badvel constituency will be held on 30 October, and counting will take place on 2 November.



The ruling party of Andhra Pradesh Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s (YSRCP) government advisor and general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Dasari Sudha will be the YSRCP’s candidate for the Budvel assembly by-election.

“The party sticks to the tradition of giving tickets to the family person of the deceased MLA, which leaves Dasari Venkata Subbaiah’s wife Dasari Sudha as a natural choice. If the opposition fields a candidate, we are certain to win with a huge margin” Reddy said.

Addressing media the general secretary said that there is no comparison between Nandyal and Badvel by-election. He claimed former chief minister Chandrababu of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took Nandyal by-election as a big challenge and over Rs 100 crore.

However, he said this election is an opportunity to say what the government has done in the last two years and there is a need to know what the opinion of the public is. The result of a series of elections from 2019 to date has proved that the people are always on the side of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.