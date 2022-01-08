AP: YSRCP lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu for using Dalits as political pawns

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party MLA Merugu Nagarjuna lashed out at Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu for using Dalits to conspire against the state government for his political interests and said that no Dalit in Andhra Pradesh would trust him.

Speaking to media at the party office at Vishakapatnam on Saturday, the MLA said that Naidu neglected BC, SC, ST, and Minorities during his regime and is showing false love towards them after losing power. He questioned Naidu if he had introduced at least one welfare scheme for the welfare and development of BCs, Dalits, and Minorities.

With regards to the Ramakuppam incident, he said the state government is ready to install the Ambedkar statue in any part of the state. “Naidu promised to set up the B R Ambedkar statue in the Amaravati region and took assigned lands of Dalits and cheated them,” he remarked.

He said it was made clear through recent local body polls that TDP lost ground in Kuppam and added that Naidu has been trying to gain political mileage in his home bastion by creating a rift among Dalits. He called Naidu ‘Anti Dalit’ and urged members of the community not to fall for his false propaganda. He questioned Naidu if he has fought for Dalits in his 40 years political career except insulting and harassing them.

He said Naidu has approached courts opposing English as a medium of instruction and also opposed distribution of house site pattas to Dalits in the Amaravati region stating that there will be a demographic imbalance. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is pro Dalit and YSRCP government has credited Rs 26,000 crore in the accounts of Dalits directly through DBT schemes,” he added.

The MLA said that BJP is unnecessarily making an issue regarding Jinnah Tower in Guntur only for their political mileage and questioned why they were silent till 2018 when they were part of TDP’s government.