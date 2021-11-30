AP: YSRCP MP asks Centre Rs 1000 crore as flood relief

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh MP and YSR Congress’ national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday asked the government of India to grant an immediate interim relief of Rs 1000 crore for the recent heavy rains and floods that took place in pockets of the state.

“The unprecedented rains and floods caused breaches to the reservoirs thereby inundated towns and villages in Andhra Pradesh. Roads, bridges and railway tracks are extensively damaged especially in the Rayalaseema region and Nellore district. Trees have been uprooted. Houses were either washed away or inundated with floodwater rendering thousands of people homeless”.

So far 44 people have died and 16 are reported missing. 70000 people have been displaced from their homes. Farmers also have suffered huge losses since the crops ready for harvest have been destroyed. It is estimated that 1.85 lakh hectares of agriculture and horticulture crops have been damaged in totality. According to preliminary estimates, the loss caused to crops and infrastructure has been estimated at 6054 crores,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already requested the centre to sanction an interim relief of Rs 1000 crore to the state and depute an inter-ministerial central team for assessing damages in the flood-affected districts. He also wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah seeking the Central grant.

Four south coastal districts and four Rayalaseema districts received 11.1 cm rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 3.2 cm with a deviation of 255.5 per cent.