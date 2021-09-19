AP: YSRCP steamrolls over TDP in local body polls, wins 547 out of 553 ZPTCs

Amaravati: The ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) steamrolled the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections held in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Until 7:30 p.m., the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government secured a staggering 547 ZPTCs out of declared 553 constituencies, and 7284 seats out of the declared 8083 seats. The opposition TDP was left far behind.

In Visakhapatnam alone, the YSRCP 86 seats out of 103 for MPTC while the TDP managed to get only 11 seats with Congress and CPI (M) bagging one seat each. “YSR Congress Party swept MPTC and ZPTC elections and this victory is seen as a vote for good governance which is mainly welfare-oriented and added that the chief Minister has gained people’s trust by fulfilling election promises,” said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minister further said that TDP with the help of former State Election Commission (SEC), has indulged in several political conspiracies with regard to local body polls and added that the former SEC has postponed local body polls citing COVID-19 as a reason only to favour TDP.

Reddy said the results of the Panchayat and Municipal Polls made it clear that people are not in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and that’s why Naidu started “a new drama” to boycott MPTC and ZPTC polls anticipating defeat. The sentiment was echoed by MLA Anil Kumar Yadav who argued that TDP anticipated the election results and hence staged a boycott.

In a separate media conference, Agriculture Minister Kurusala Kannababu said that the winning streak of YSRCP has been continuing going by the results and that the party has received 80 percent positive vote.