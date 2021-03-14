AP: YSRCP sweeps urban local body polls; TDP, BJP draw blank

Amravati: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) today won a sweeping victory in the urban body elections in Andhra Pradesh, winning 74 out of 75 municipalities and trends suggest that it may win in all the 12 corporations.

YSRC’s victories particularly in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur cities were a big setback to the principal opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The main opposition, the Telugu Desam Party, drew a blank in the municipal corporations and won just two municipalities – Tadipatri in Anantapur district and Mydukur in Kadapa district – with a slender margin.

The TDP’s score could not even touch the double digit in many towns. Although, TDP won majority wards in Tadipatri and Mydukur, YSRC is likely to bag the chairperson posts even in these two towns with the help of ex-officio votes leaving no urban area under TDP rule.

YSRC’s grand show in the recently held village panchayat elections had in fact set the tone for the party’s victory march in the urban civic body elections.

YSRC’s stupendous victory in the municipal elections had surpassed its scores in the assembly elections held almost two years ago and panchayat elections held last month.

The YSRC won nearly 85 percent of the seats in the assembly in the 2019 elections while it bagged over 83 percent of the panchayats held on a non-party basis.

It is a huge setback for the TDP which was desperate to regain the ground which it had lost in the 2019 general elections. Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu extensively campaigned in various municipal corporations and municipalities, attacking the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on various fronts.