Aparna Yadav donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram temple construction

Lucknow : Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patron and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, has donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. These days the ‘Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan’ (fund raising campaign) is going on across the country for the construction of the grand temple.

Under this campaign, the Prant Pracharak of Awadh province, Kaushal, and Karyavah Prashant Bhatia on Friday reached Aparna Yadav’s residence in Dilkusha area in Lucknow.

Aparna donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple to Prant Pracharak Kaushal. Her supporters also donated for the construction of the Ram temple.

While donating Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple, she said, “I have voluntarily made this donation. While donating, I cannot take the responsibility for my family.”

She said, “Ram is the centre of India’s character, culture and faith. It is becoming the temple of the country. I feel that every Indian should donate to the Ram temple, so I have also donated.”

Responding to the allegations of Mulayam Singh Yadav government ordering firing on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya in 1990, Aparna said, “Whatever he did earlier and the circumstances under which it happened was very sad. I do not want to comment on that incident. Whatever has passed cannot be changed today.”

Aparna Yadav contested in 2017 from the Lucknow Cantt constituency on a SP ticket. She is said to be a big fan of the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She has spoken out against Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the past. Aparna’s husband Prateek Yadav is the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

