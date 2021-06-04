Aparshakti Khurana announces wife’s pregnancy with ROFL caption

Aparshakti Khurana, the younger brother of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, married Aakriti, whom he met at a dance class in Chandigarh, in September 2014

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 4th June 2021 12:42 pm IST
Aparshakti Khurana and wife Akriti Ahuja (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. Aparshakti made the announcement on Instagram, with a black and white picture where the actor is seen kissing his wifes baby bump. 

He wrote: “Lockdown main kam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hain #PreggerAlert (In lockdown, work did not expand so thought of expanding the family #PreggerAlert).”

Earlier, on Monday, Aparshakti uploaded his version of the classic Kishore Kumar song “Ek ladki bheegi baagi si” on Instagram.

Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in the film “Helmet” and web series “Stardust”.

