Aparshakti Khurana to resume shoot for solo-hero project ‘Helmet’ on Sep 7

Mumbai, Aug 31 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is currently making the most of his time at home in Chandigarh with family, will soon head back to Mumbai and finish the remaining portions of his upcoming film, Helmet. The film casts him as a solo hero for the first time.

Aparshakti said: “I’m really excited to be back on the sets and start shoot once again after such a long time. I’ve really missed doing this and will soon be heading to Mumbai to shoot the final schedule of ‘Helmet’, which mainly includes the climax.”

Directed by Satram Ramani, the film is a quirky comedy set in the heartlands, where talking about protection during sex is considered awkward.

Aparshakti resumes shooting on September 7 in Mumbai with the entire cast and crew, and with necessary precautions.

The film pairs Aparshakti opposite the late Nutan’s grand-daughter Pranutan, and also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

Source: IANS

