Aparshakti Khurana’s basketball mantra: ‘Ball till you fall’

Mumbai, Feb 9 : Actor Aparshakti Khurana took to social media on Tuesday, to give his fans a glimpse of his basketball skills.

The actor uploaded a video where he is seen making a basket from quite a distance in one go! He captioned the video saying: “Ball till you fall.”

His video, which also had “Like a boss” written on it and had effects to render impact, saw the actor celebrate that on-point direct basket.

The actor, who has films such as Dangal (2016), Stree (2018), Luka Chupi (2018) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) to his credit, will soon be seen in his first solo appearance as a hero in Helmet, opposite late legend Nutan’s’grand-daughter Pranutan. He also has Vikramaditya Motwane’s web series Stardust.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.