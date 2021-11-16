Apeejay and Laxmi Nivasam Developers to set up four-star hotel in Yadadiri

Hyderabad: As the government of Telangana is promoting temple tourism at Yadagirigutta, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels have signed a term sheet with Laxmi Nivasam Developers to set up a four-star hotel in Yadgirigutta Telangana.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rajendra Prasad of the Laxmi Nivasam Developers said that they along with Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, will set up a 400 luxury suite room hotel, which will be operated by Park Hotels. In the first phase of construction, beginning in March 2022, 140 suites will be completed, said a press release.

Laxmi Niwasam said that their property site where the hotel is coming up is just 2.4 km away from the temple. Yadadiri or Yadgirigutta is emerging as one of the top temples of the world and is likely to attract lakhs of tourists he added. Laxmi Niwasam Developers will construct this flagship hotel while Park Hotels will operate the same. He stated that they are also looking at exploring possibilities to introduce heli-taxi at the temple town which is expected to witness one lakh people visiting the temple for darshan every day.

According to Vikas Ahluwalia, National Head, Zone by Park said that there is a lot of emphasis on religious tourism across India, and with the Government encouraging people to opt for domestic tourism post-Covid Zone by Park is looking at opportunities in Telangana and other states to cater to the needs of the strong emerging market with a large number of devotees likely to visit the temple the infrastructure will add to increase in more number of footfalls to the temple town.