Apollo diagnostics launches global reference lab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Apollo Diagnostics launched a global reference lab in Hyderabad that will offer over 3,000 tests and service clients from across India and Southeast Asia as well.

The new facility, launched on Friday, is spread across 30000 sft at Balanagar and is equipped to service both routine and specialized testing needs of the entire Apollo Hospitals group and other private diagnostic centres and hospitals from across India, Apollo said in a press statement.

The state of the art molecular lab is at par with the labs around the world, and has the capacity to process 50000 samples a day without human intervention and will be a game changer for the entire health care industry,” said Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Group.

The infrastructure available here can process 1.5 lakh samples per day.

“This being a global lab, it will receive samples from abroad as well. We already have a tie up with Bahrain and will receive samples from across South East Asia. Apollo will also be launching the latest Genetic laboratory very soon at the facility,” she said.

The lab has the most modern molecular biology lab with RT PCRs, CB NAAT and GenXpert testing.

The end to end biochemistry, immunology and hematology services with flow Cytometry for routine testing on the same floor with immunoflourometry are on par with international standards.

Plans are also afoot to launch a state-of-the-art genetics laboratory as well as part of the facility soon, said Dr Sangita.