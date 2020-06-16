Apollo Hospital taking stricter preventative measures

Hyderabad: Apollo Cradle and Children’s hospital has implemented stringent infection control measures for Hyderabad.

Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital now provides telephonic or video consultations for those who can’t visit. Moreover, the Patients can take facility tour, know information about categories of delivery packages and book their deliveries through Apollo Cradle & children’s hospital app without visiting hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital is providing safe and secure health care services to its patients. The hospital is well prepared for OPD and IPD services. Anyone coming to the hospital has to undergo a triple screening mechanism at the entry-level itself.

Thermal Screening will be performed on every individual entering the premises thus ensuring separation of those suffering from the high temperature at the first stage itself. In case of symptoms, the identified patient will be kept in isolation for further medical intervention as per the guidelines issued by ICMR.

All patients would be provided with sanitizers and masks.

Physical distancing of minimum 3 feet distance, sanitizing hands frequently and the files of the would-be wiped.

House Keeping team would remain in protection suits and sanitize frequently touched areas.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, operation theatre, staff and technicians, Ward Boys and other hospital staff involved in clinical procedures, will compulsorily wear masks and safety suits at all times, and use sanitizers frequently.

Bio-Medical Waste is properly collected in allocated disposable bags and discarded by strictly following the protocols.

Regular cleaning with scrubbing, sanitization, and fumigation measures will be undertaken at all these locations as per protocols. The food an beverages team follows all safety protocols, ensures kitchen hygiene and sanitization during preparation.

