Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Gadkari tells Rahul

BJP leader said former Congress president should show big heart and tender an apology for his 'crime'

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise for his critical remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and said no one has the right to insult him.

Gandhi should realise that he insulted the Hindutva icon due to some misunderstanding, Gadkari said addressing a gathering organised as part of the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ at Shankar Nagar in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the former Congress president should show a big heart and tender an apology for his “crime”.

“Who has given him the right to insult Savarkar? No one will tolerate insult of Savarkar,” Gadkari maintained.

Gadkari, speaking in a lighter vein, thanked Gandhi for giving the BJP an opportunity to make the country’s youth aware about Savarkar’s life and message through the yatra.

The former Congress chief has constantly targeted Savarkar by raking up the issue of his mercy plea. His latest attack came last month following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha when he said, “My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone.”

The BJP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have organised ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatras’ in the state to honour the Hindutva ideologue and counter Gandhi’s criticism against him.

