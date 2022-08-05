Apologise for black-clothes protest on ‘Ayodhya Divas’, Yogi tells Cong

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for insulting Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back.

The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

In a video message, Adityanath slammed the opposition party for holding protests in black clothes when the people of the country were observing “Ayodhya Divas”. He accused the Congress of playing with the people’s astha (devotion) towards Lord Ram.

“The Congress had been staging protests in normal clothes for some days but holding a protest wearing black clothes today, when the country is observing Ayodhya Divas, is highly condemnable, Adityanath said.

“It’s an insult to the Ram bhakts and also the verdict of the highest court, he said.

In Delhi, Union Home Minister had similarly linked the Congress protests on Friday with the Ram temple construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020.

Adityanath said crores of people are observing Ayodhya Divas and the Congress has again played with their sentiments.

“The Congress shall tender an apology to the nation for this condemnable act,” he said.

Wearing black, Congress leaders hit the streets on Friday to protest against price rise and unemployment.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained by police in the national capital. Protests were also held in several other states.