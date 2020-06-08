App-based workers demand PPE kits and health insurance

Hyderabad: The Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) on Monday has raised concerns over the problems being faced by the app-based workers from Ola, Uber, Swiggy, Zomato, Rapido, and Dunzo and demanded PPE kits and health insurance to the drivers.

Over thousands of drivers staged a silent protest under the banner of IFAT in Hyderabad, Ajmer, Bangalore, Delhi, Jaipur and Kolkata drivers have demanded that there problems need to be solved as soon as possible.

On Monday in Hyderabad a silent protest was held by the drivers in front of the Uber office the protestors maintained social distancing.

“Some of the protestors were arrested in Jaipur. This protest was a peaceful attempt to educate people and make our demands heard to the companies and government,” told Said Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of IFAT.

IFAT leaders who spearheaded the protest across India, Bengaluru – Inayath Ali, Delhi – Kamaljeet Gill, Pawan Kumar, Jaipur – Ashish Singh Arora, Dharmendra Vaishnav and Kolkata – Indranil Banerjee

Drivers call on the companies and the government to fulfill their demands and respond positively as soon as possible.

Companies to provide proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), sanitizers, disinfectants, etc. and also plastic screens/shields between the driver and passenger in the vehicle as developed for leased vehicles.

Increase in fares for app-based cabs in view of an increase in petrol and diesel prices to offset drivers’ additional expenses.

Reducing the commission amount from 20% to 5% so that the financially straddled drivers can partly mitigate their economic miseries heaped over the last 70 days.

Government to advise app-based Companies to provide health insurance coverage to all its drivers/riders.

State governments to issue proper guidelines to police and other administrative agencies on the permission available for the cab aggregators and delivery companies to operate without drivers/riders being harassed.

