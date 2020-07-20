Appalled Vikas Dubey was on bail despite so many cases: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told the Uttar Pradesh government that it was “appalled” that gangster Vikas Dubey was released on bail despite so many cases registered against him, adding that it showcased the “institutional failure” to keep someone like him behind the bars.

“We want an accurate report on all the orders. What is at stake is not that one incident in Uttar Pradesh. What is at stake is the whole system. Remember that,” observed Chief Justice SA Bobde, who is heading the Bench hearing the matter.

The court also directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, to look into the statements made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy on the Vikas Dubey matter.

“If they have made certain statements and then something has followed, you should look into this,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The top court will now hear the matter on Wednesday when the state government will present the draft notification issued on the judicial inquiry it had ordered into various aspects of the July 3 killing of eight policemen in Bikru village and events thereafter.

When Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing Uttar Pradesh Police, contended that “we can’t demoralise the police force”, the Chief Justice said: “Strengthen the rule of law and the police force won’t ever be demoralised.”

Source: IANS