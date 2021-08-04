Appeal: Mohammed Afsar is battling cancer and needs your help

Hyderabad: Your generous donation can save the life of a cancer patient, Mohammed Afsar, a resident of Moinbagh, Hyderabad. He is battling cancer for the last six months.

Afsar’s treatment is going on at Bibi cancer hospital, Malakpet. He has already undergone three surgeries and now needs to undergo six radiations. The cost of his pending treatment is around Rs 1,50,000 (one lakh and fifty thousand rupees).

He was an employee of Beam fiber act-internet portal and had to leave his job because of the disease. He has three daughters and one son.

Your contribution can help Afsar to recover from cancer.

You can contiribute via Google Pay app to 8712435593

If you need access to Afsar’s medical reports and case details, you can reach out to him on the below contact number.