Apple acts against Foxconn after TN factory food poisoning

Chennai: The Sri Perumbudur facility of technical company Foxconn that assembles Apple iPhones has been put on probation after 250 women employees of the facility were affected by food poisoning in their dormitory.

A statement from Apple on Wednesday said that the company would ensure that strict standards are ensured at Foxconn facility before the company is allowed to reopen.

The company also said that it holds suppliers accountable to the highest standards in the industry.

There were protests against the Foxconn company facilities after 250 women employees reportedly fell ill due to food poisoning at the Sri Perumbudur facility of the company.

Meanwhile, Foxconn on Wednesday said that it was restructuring the local management team and added that it was taking immediate steps to improve the facilities. The company also said that it will ensure that it will maintain the standards required.

Apple company said that it has already sent independent auditors to check the dormitory facilities of Foxconn after complaints on the living conditions in the dormitories. The company also said that it was working with the supplier company to improve the living conditions in the dormitories as well as the dining rooms there. It also said that corrective actions will be implemented at the earliest in the supplier company.