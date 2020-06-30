Apple announces 8 winners of 2020 design awards

San Francisco: The iPhone maker has announced eight developers for its annual Apple Design Awards. Out of these eight winners, four created apps while the remaining four built some of the best games currently available on the App Store.

This year, Apple focused on several apps designed for iPad, particularly photo editors and other design tools that showcase the iPad as a tool for creatives.

However, a couple of the game winners were selected for their use of spatial audio, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“Through their vision, determination, and exacting standards, the winning developers inspire not only their peers in the Apple developer community, but all of us at Apple, too,” said Ron Okamoto, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

The awardees include Darkroom, from Bergen Co. According to Apple, it is a powerful photo and video editor whose interface is as beautiful as it is easy to use.

Developer iorama.studio was recognized for Looom. It is an animation playground that takes inspiration from music creation tools.

Apple also recognised Shapr 3D, from Shapr 3D ZRT, is a powerful CAD app for iPad along with StaffPad, from StaffPad Ltd. which converts handwritten musical notations into digital sheet music.

Games listed as Apple Design Award winners are mostly available on Apple Arcade. Launch title “Sayonara Wild Hearts” won an award, along with “Sky: Children of the Light,” from thatgamecompany, “Song of Bloom,” from indie developer Philipp Stollenmayer as well as “Where Cards Fall,” from developer The Game Band and publisher Snowman.

Source: IANS