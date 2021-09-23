Apple AR headset to enter mass production in Q2 2022: Report

San Francisco: Apple is working on the most advanced chips for its unannounced AR headset and now a new report has claimed that headset will enter mass production in the second quarter of next year, with a launch expected between the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

The upcoming headset would likely not be aimed at consumers, but instead be geared towards developers and business customers, dailymail.co.uk reported.

It may feature at least 15 camera modules, feature eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

Apple is also reportedly testing the ability to use these cameras to track hand movements, and include software features like a virtual keyboard.

It is planning to reach out to third-party developers as early as 2021 to encourage them to build apps for the hardware.

The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.

It is also expected that the device will sport a high-resolution display, allowing users to read small bits of text while seeing other people in front of them at the same time.