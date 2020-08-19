Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion mark (Ld)

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 3:54 am IST
Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion mark (Ld)

San Francisco, Aug 19 : Weathering the Covid-19 pandemic, tech giant Apple on Wednesday scripted history by becoming the first American firm to hit the $2 trillion mark by valuation.

Apple stock rose to cross the threshold — $467.77 per share — that helped it touch the $2-trillion mark. The stock was hovering near the threshold for most of the time and even touched $468.38 as the US market opened.

The news came as the S&P 500 closed at a new record high on Tuesday, fully wiping out its losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ:  Suspected bubonic plague case reported in Mongolia

The Cupertino-based iPhone maker will split its stock at the end of the month. Apple’s board of directors has approved a four-for-one stock split, effective from August 31.

The iPhone maker passed the $1 trillion mark for the first time nearly two years ago.

Beating the pandemic blues, Apple posted $59.7 billion in revenue for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 27, an increase of 11 per cent from the year-ago quarter, as iPhone sales beat the Wall Street estimates.

READ:  CSA cancel tour to UK in September, inform ECB

iPhone sales were $26.4 billion, iPad revenue was $6.6 billion while Mac revenue reached $7.1 billion.

Apple posted revenue of $6.5 billion in the Wearables, Home and Accessories segment while its Services vertical (App Store, Apple Music and iCloud etc) reached $13.2 billion in sales.

Apple earlier surpassed Saudi Aramco, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, to become the world’s most valuable company with a market cap of $1.84 trillion.

Apple, however, is not the first company in the world to hit the $2 trillion benchmark.

READ:  Unnao case: Select hospital for your treatment, HC to Sengar's brother

Saudi Aramco briefly hit the $2 trillion mark in December 2019 but has since dropped below.

If Apple were a country, it would be classified as the ninth richest one with such market valuation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close