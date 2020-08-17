Apple could lose $28 billion if WeChat ban stays: Report

China is Apple's third largest market where it amassed about $44 billion in net sales in 2019.

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 17th August 2020 5:58 pm IST
Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin
Photo: AFP

San Francisco: The US ban on WeChat, a messaging, social media, and electronic payment application owned by the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Ltd, can impact Apple business up to worth $28 billion, a report said on Monday.

Apart from the ban order on Chinese short-video-making app TikTok, US President Donald Trump also issued another similarly-worded executive order against WeChat.

“The WeChat ban could impact up to $28 billion in iPhone/iPad sales in China as well as related impacts to Service revenue,” reports Seeking Alpha.

China is Apple’s third largest market where it amassed about $44 billion in net sales in 2019.

READ:  Samsung announces Galaxy Watch3, Buds Live India price, availability

The ban puts the Chinese market for Apple devices, primarily iPhones and iPads, at high risk if a full crackdown occurs.

Apple, along with Ford, Walmart and Disney have called on the Trump administration to end the executive order seeking the ban of WeChat.

China is still a very important market for Apple products, as the third largest revenue driver and the second largest contributor to net income on an operating margin basis.

“If 75 per cent of iPhone/iPad sales in China vanish because of this (ban), that estimates a decline of $21 billion in net revenues aside from a related drawdown in services, which could add $4-5 billion to that decline estimate,” said the report.

READ:  Apple Watch ECG feature gets regulatory approval in South Korea

If 50 per cent of iPhone/iPad sales vanish, that would estimate a decline of $14 billion in net revenues, and services associated could add another $2-3 billion to that decline.

According to famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the executive order to ban WeChat from the Apple App Store could lead to 25-30 per cent drop in iPhone shipments in the Chinese market.

At least 95 per cent of the 1.2 million Chinese Apple users said that they would rather switch to an Android device than use an iPhone without WeChat.

READ:  AI to help identify homeless youth at substance abuse risk

China, with its population of 1.44 billion people, accounted for about 15 per cent of Apple’s total June quarter revenue.

WeChat is a popular Chinese messaging application that is especially successful in China.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close