Apple extends in-app purchase exemption for online group events

New Delhi: Apple has once again extended its deadline requiring in-app purchases for paid online group events within iOS apps till June 30.

In 2020, Apple announced to support apps and developers that needed to adapt services from in-person to digital as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically, it deferred App Store Review Guideline 3.1.1, which requires apps offering paid online group services to do so via in-app purchase.

“Given the recent resurgence of Covid and its continued impact on in-person services, we’ve extended the most recent deadline to June 30, 2022,” the tech giant said in an update.

Apple earlier temporarily waived its customary 30 per cent App Store fee on in-app purchases for paid online events by small businesses on Facebook.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Apple in April last year announced not to charge iOS apps providing online classes and group events until December 31, 2021.

The new guideline allows apps offering realtime person-to-person services between two individuals (for example, tutoring students, medical consultations, real estate tours, or fitness training) to use purchase methods other than in-app purchase.

“App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 provides people with greater control over their personal data by stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app,” said Apple.

Due to the complexity of implementing this requirement, “we’ve extended the deadline to June 30, 2022 to give you more time”.