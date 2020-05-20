‘Apple Glass’ may start at $499 with prescription lens support

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly working on smart glasses called Apple Glass which is expected to be sold for a relatively low price of $499.

Apple Glass will pair with an iPhone and be controlled by gestures on and in front of the glasses, according to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider.

Prosser said that an early prototype for Apple Glass featured wireless charging and LiDAR and Apple was initially planning on unveiling Apple Glass later this year, at its September event.

However, the ongoing global health crisis may make that not a possibility, so Apple’s plans to unveil the new product could be forced back to March 2021.

Apple Glasses could feature a high-resolution display and are likely to be reliant on the iPhone for processing power to keep them slim and lightweight. The glasses are expected to run a new operating system, rOS (or reality OS).

Apart from Kuo, Taiwanese site DigiTimes and The Information recently claimed that Apple’s AR glasses could launch by 2022 as suppliers work to ramp up development.

Source: IANS

