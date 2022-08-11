Apple granted patent for temperature sensing system in wearables

Next Generation Apple Watch Series 8 is rumoured to debut in September 2022

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 11th August 2022 5:56 pm IST

Apple has been granted a patent for ‘temperature gradient sensing in portable electronic devices’ ahead of the release of its next generation Apple Watch Series 8. Notably, a key feature of the upcoming smartwatch is rumored to be body temperature sensing capabilities.

The patent, filed July 21, 2020 and granted on August 9, 2022, describes an electronic device housing that encloses a temperature sensing system including a temperature sensor and a differential temperature probe.

While Apple states that its invention could apply to various electronic devices, it does include a smartwatch in its submitted figures and outlines how the system could work in a wearable device.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button