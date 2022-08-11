Apple granted patent for temperature sensing system in wearables

Apple has been granted a patent for ‘temperature gradient sensing in portable electronic devices’ ahead of the release of its next generation Apple Watch Series 8. Notably, a key feature of the upcoming smartwatch is rumored to be body temperature sensing capabilities.

The patent, filed July 21, 2020 and granted on August 9, 2022, describes an electronic device housing that encloses a temperature sensing system including a temperature sensor and a differential temperature probe.

While Apple states that its invention could apply to various electronic devices, it does include a smartwatch in its submitted figures and outlines how the system could work in a wearable device.