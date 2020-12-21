Apple iPad with OLED display not before 2022: Report

San Francisco, Dec 21 : An iPad with an OLED display is unlikely until 2022 at the earliest, the media reported.

The iPhone maker already uses OLED displays for the iPhone X and newer and all Apple Watch models, with benefits over LCDs including higher brightness, improved contrast, increased power efficiency, wider viewing angles, and more.

In a recent discussion with Apple Suppliers, Barclays analysts predicted that iPads with an OLED display may come in 2022.

According to MacRumors, Apple is planning to release at least one iPad Pro model with Mini-LED backlighting in the first half of 2021.

“And it would seem rather quick for Apple to switch display technologies twice within the same year with the release of OLED models