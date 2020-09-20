Apple iPhone 12 price may be higher than expected: Report

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 11:58 am IST
San Francisco, Sep 20 : Apple is expected to launch four new devices under the iPhone 12 series soon and a new report has claimed that keeping the price of 5G-compatible iPhone 12 the same as last years model appears impossible owing to the increased Bill of Material cost which has increased by $50 this year.

To save some cost, the company won’t be including a charger or wired earphones in the box Apple may sell the 20W charger separately, reports GizmoChina.

Jon Prosser, an Apple insider, recently claimed that the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone 12 may start from $649 while 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may come with a price tag of $749.

Like the 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch device will sport 5G connectivity and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The only difference is that it would come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, said Prosser.

There may be two ‘pro’ iPhone 12 models as well.

The cheapest iPhone 12 Pro model is likely to carry a price tag of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max may cost $1,099. These models are said to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.

All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed.

