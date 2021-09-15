Apple iPhone 13 India price, sale date announced

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 15th September 2021 1:22 pm IST
New Delhi: Apple has announced India price and availability details of iPhone 13 lineup.

Customers can get iPhone 13 Pro for Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,29,900 from apple.com/in/store.

Users in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 17, with availability beginning September 24.

Apple has also kept the starting prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini the same as last year’s at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. Pre-orders will start from Friday.

Appel iPhone comes in five colours — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, while iPhone 13 mini comes in five colours — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 sports a new A15 Bionic chipset under the hood, which Apple says is up to 50 per cent faster than the leading rival chips and offers up to 30 per cent better graphical performance.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price

iPhone 13 Mini 128GBiPhone 13 Mini 256GBiPhone 13 Mini 512GB
Rs 69900Rs 79900Rs 99900

Apple iPhone 13 price

iPhone 13 128GBiPhone 13 256GBiPhone 13 512GB
Rs 79900Rs 89900Rs 109900

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro 128GBiPhone 13 Pro 256GBiPhone 13 Pro 512GBiPhone 13 Pro 1TB
Rs 119900Rs 129900Rs 149900Rs 169900

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GBiPhone 13 Pro Max 256GBiPhone 13 Pro Max 512GBiPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB
Rs 129900Rs 139900Rs 159900Rs 179900

