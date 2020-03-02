Apple iPhones get costly in India after import duty hike

A+ A-

New Delhi: Apple has increased the price of some of its high-end iPhone models in India owing to an increase in customs duty on imported mobile phones and chargers along with social welfare surcharge in the Union Budget 2020.

The price hike on iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models along with iPhone 8 will be effective from Monday.

Since iPhone XR and iPhone 7 are being assembled in India by Apple supplier Foxconn and Wistron, there is no price change on these hot-selling models.

The company has also exempted the popular iPhone 11 and iPad, Apple Watch and Mac desktops from any price hike.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB will now be priced Rs 1,11,200, while the 256 GB model will be at Rs 1,25,200 and the 512 GB version at Rs 1,43,200.

Earlier, the iPhone 11 Pro Max price started at Rs 1,09,900.

The iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB version will be priced Rs 1,01,200, 256 GB at Rs 1,15,200 and iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB at Rs 1,33,200. The iPhone 11 Pro earlier used to start at Rs 99,900.

The price hike is about Rs 1,300 on iPhone 11 Pro series.

The iPhone 8 prices have also gone up.

The iPhone 8+ 64GB model is now at Rs 50,600, 128GB at Rs 55,600 — up about Rs 700 from the earlier starting price of Rs 49,900. The iPhone 8 64 GB will cost Rs 40,500 and 128 GB at Rs 45,500.

Unlike the assumption, the coronavirus impact in China which has put stress on the production and supply of some Chinese brands has nothing to do with Apple, according to industry sources.

The price hike is solely on the bases of customs duty hike on imported mobile phones and chargers.

Mobile phones were earlier exempted from 10 per cent service welfare cess but it will now be re-imposed on imported handsets over and above existing 20 per cent basic customs duty in India.

The government has increased the import duty on PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) from 10 per cent to 20 per cent and chargers from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.