Apple likely to launch new iPhone SE models in 2022, 2023

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has two new iPhone SE models planned for 2022 and 2023 respectively, reports MacRumors.

The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly launch in the first half of the year and feature 3GB memory, according to Kuo, while the 2023 iPhone SE will feature more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB memory.

Kuo’s predictions broadly line up with the plethora of existing rumours around the next-generation iPhone SE models, the report said.

Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display in 2024, as per the report.

Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however Kuo said he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023, the report said.

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to retain the design and 4.7-inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip, the report said.