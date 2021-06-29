Apple Mac, iPad shipments surge in India: Report

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has become the fifth-largest PC brand in India about nine months after it first opened its online storefront in the country, the media reported.

Shipments of Apple’s Mac desktops and laptops and iPad tablets reached 208,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, according to new data from research firm Canalys.

The firm attributed the rise in shipments to the opening of Apple’s online store in the country in September 2020, AppleInsider reported, citing DigiTimes.

Additional data from analysis firm IDC also showed that Apple PC shipments in India grew around 335 per cent in Q1 2021.

Apple lagged behind Asustek, which tied with the Cupertino tech giant for fifth-largest PC vendor, by about 2,000 units.

In India, Apple’s tablet appears to be doing even better. Although Indian tablet shipments were down 34 per cent in the first quarter, Apple ranked as the second-largest tablet vendor with a 29 per cent share of the market.

Apple tablet shipments in India increased 144 per cent year-over-year in Q1 2021, allowing the company to overtake Samsung for second place.

When it came to individual devices, 17 per cent of Apple’s 29 per cent market share came from the iPad 8, while 9 per cent came from the 2020 iPad Air model.